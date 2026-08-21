Flipkart's leadership churn deepens as 2 VPs quit
What's the story
E-commerce giant Flipkart is witnessing a major leadership shake-up with the exit of two senior executives. Gunjan Bhartia, Senior Vice President of Business Finance, and Amer Hussain, Vice President of Supply Chain for Grocery and Minutes, are set to leave their positions. The development comes shortly after Flipkart deferred its initial public offering (IPO) plans to focus more on profitability.
Tenure details
Both exits within 9 months of joining
Bhartia's exit comes after a nine-month stint at Flipkart, while Hussain has been with the company for eight months.
They both joined the company in December 2025 and January 2026.
Bhartia was responsible for leading business finance across verticals at eKart, while Hussain brought over 25 years of supply chain experience to his role.
Executive departures
Myntra CEO also left for competitor
The exits of Bhartia and Hussain add to a string of recent senior-level changes at Flipkart.
Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha recently moved to Swiggy to lead Instamart, while Ankit Jain, another long-serving Flipkart employee, joined the quick-commerce company as Senior Vice President of Operations.
Additionally, Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkatraman has also resigned from his position.