Flipkart starts 'Eat-in by Minutes's pilot with 8,000 Bengaluru employees
Business
Flipkart is jumping into food delivery with its new service, "Eat-in by Minutes."
Right now, it's being tested by 8,000-plus employees in Bengaluru using Ekart riders, but the public rollout is set for the end of October 2026.
This move puts Flipkart head-to-head with food delivery giants like Zomato and Swiggy.
Flipkart app service targets 10% commission
The service lives inside the Flipkart app and connects you to restaurants through ONDC and direct tie-ups.
You might spot Eat-in-branded riders zipping around Bengaluru already.
Flipkart plans to expand to more cities by year-end, aiming to stand out with lower commission rates (around 10%, much less than what competitors charge) by using its existing e-commerce network for efficiency.