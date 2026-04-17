Flipkart to launch movie and concert ticketing service in India
Flipkart is stepping into the movie- and concert-ticketing scene in India, launching its own service in May 2026.
This means you'll soon be able to book tickets for gigs and movies, taking on big names like BookMyShow and Zomato's District.
The move comes as demand for live events rises, thanks to rising disposable incomes and wider smartphone use.
Flipkart to test food delivery
That's not all: Flipkart is also set to test out food delivery starting in May, going head-to-head with Zomato and Swiggy.
It's all part of its plan to branch out beyond shopping, with planned expansion into ticketing and food delivery, and strengthening business units such as Myntra.
Even with tough competition (and some profit challenges), Flipkart seems determined to become your go-to app for just about everything.