Flipkart to launch movie and concert ticketing service in India

Flipkart to test food delivery

That's not all: Flipkart is also set to test out food delivery starting in May, going head-to-head with Zomato and Swiggy.

It's all part of its plan to branch out beyond shopping, with planned expansion into ticketing and food delivery, and strengthening business units such as Myntra.

Even with tough competition (and some profit challenges), Flipkart seems determined to become your go-to app for just about everything.