Flipkart will launch Flipkart Minutes app with pilot around July
Business
Flipkart is making its quick delivery service, Flipkart Minutes, a standalone app instead of just a feature in the main app.
The pilot version drops around July, and the full launch lines up with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale later this year: think faster groceries and essentials right at your fingertips.
Flipkart plans 1,200 dark stores
With an IPO on the horizon, Flipkart plans to ramp up its dark stores to 1,200 by June 2026 to keep pace with rivals like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart (which also launched its own app in January 2024).
Meanwhile, Amazon India is doubling down too, investing ₹2,800 crore to boost its quick commerce game through Amazon Now.