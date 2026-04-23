Flipkart will launch Flipkart Minutes app with pilot around July

Flipkart plans 1,200 dark stores

With an IPO on the horizon, Flipkart plans to ramp up its dark stores to 1,200 by June 2026 to keep pace with rivals like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart (which also launched its own app in January 2024).

Meanwhile, Amazon India is doubling down too, investing ₹2,800 crore to boost its quick commerce game through Amazon Now.