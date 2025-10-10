Flipkart's prepaid card lets you travel in metros, busses
Flipkart and Pine Labs just launched the Flipkart Bharat Yatra Card—a ₹50 prepaid RuPay card that lets you pay for metros, busses, and other public transport across India wherever the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is accepted.
With metro ridership hitting over 10 million daily in early 2025, this card aims to make city travel a lot smoother and cash-free.
No KYC hassle—just grab the card and load up to ₹2,000 for offline transit payments.
You can check your balance or recharge anytime using the Bharat Yatra app or your favorite UPI app.
You can order the card through the Flipkart app or Flipkart Minutes, and get it activated by scanning a QR code.
Designed to make your daily commute more convenient
The Bharat Yatra Card is all about skipping long queues and recharge headaches. It works across different transit systems and lets you manage everything from your phone.
With Flipkart's reach and Pine Labs's tech, this card is designed to make your daily commute way more convenient and connected.