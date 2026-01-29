Flutrr and Saregama team up: Find your next match through music
Business
Flutrr, the dating app, is shaking things up by partnering with Saregama to help users connect over shared music tastes.
Now, you can discover matches based on your favorite songs and moods—making it about more than just swiping left or right.
The idea is to spark real conversations and deeper bonds through music, not just looks.
How it works: Music meets matchmaking
With Flutrr drawing from Saregama's extensive catalog, users can set up mood-based profiles and explore a subscription option for even more tracks.
Co-founder Anirban Banerjee says, "Music is a form of expression and helps in fostering connections that matter."
Basically, if you're tired of surface-level chats, this could be a refreshing way to find someone who vibes with your playlist.