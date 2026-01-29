Flutrr and Saregama team up: Find your next match through music Business Jan 29, 2026

Flutrr, the dating app, is shaking things up by partnering with Saregama to help users connect over shared music tastes.

Now, you can discover matches based on your favorite songs and moods—making it about more than just swiping left or right.

The idea is to spark real conversations and deeper bonds through music, not just looks.