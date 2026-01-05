FLY91 is adding more planes to connect smaller cities

Right now, FLY91 flies four planes (two owned, two leased), but CEO Manoj Chacko wants a big leap: 30 aircraft within five years and multiple bases serving eight to 10 cities each. Also cool—FLY91 runs everything online and skips old-school call centers.

Why does this matter?

Since launching in March 2024, FLY91 has flown over 170,000 passengers on more than 3,500 flights.

They're connecting places like Sindhudurg and Agatti with bigger hubs like Bengaluru and Goa through over 120 weekly flights.

As big airlines dominate the skies, FLY91's expansion could mean more options—and better connections—for everyone.