Hindustan Copper hits 16-year high as copper prices soar
Hindustan Copper's stock just hit ₹570, breaking its 2010 record after a 5% jump today.
The surge comes as global copper prices climb, potentially expanding the company's margins and revenue outlook.
Since September lows of ₹226.70, shares have shot up 151%.
Why does this matter?
If you're into stocks or curious about big market moves, Hindustan Copper is a standout—having access to about 45% of India's copper reserves and delivering a huge 109% return in just one year.
Over the past three years, returns hit 385%, and over five years, nearly 800%.
That's some serious growth for anyone watching India's metals scene.
What's fueling the rally?
Global copper prices are rising thanks to supply worries—think US tariff threats and strikes at major mines abroad.
Plus, Hindustan Copper reported strong profits last quarter (₹150 crore vs. ₹100 crore in the same quarter last year) and has big expansion plans ahead.