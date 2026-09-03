FLY91 places largest regional ATR 72-600 order worth $1 billion
Business
Regional airline FLY91 is making moves: they have ordered 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft in a deal worth about $1 billion.
This is actually the largest order for these planes by any regional carrier worldwide.
To keep things running while they wait for delivery, FLY91 will lease 6 to 8 planes in the meantime.
FLY91 runs 280 weekly regional flights
This is a major win for aircraft maker ATR and its deal in India since IndiGo in 2017.
FLY91, which only started flying in early 2024, already connects cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Goa, and Bengaluru to smaller places like Sindhudurg and Agatti with 280 weekly flights.
Its expansion is set to make travel between smaller Indian cities.