Flysbs Aviation IPO oversubscribed 319 times: What to expect Business Aug 08, 2025

Flysbs Aviation's IPO just closed with massive demand—oversubscribed nearly 319 times.

Retail investors jumped in, but non-institutional and big institutional buyers were even more eager.

Shares were priced at ₹225, and with a gray market premium of over 100%, the listing price could land near ₹465—almost double for early investors.