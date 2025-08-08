Flysbs Aviation IPO oversubscribed 319 times: What to expect
Flysbs Aviation's IPO just closed with massive demand—oversubscribed nearly 319 times.
Retail investors jumped in, but non-institutional and big institutional buyers were even more eager.
Shares were priced at ₹225, and with a gray market premium of over 100%, the listing price could land near ₹465—almost double for early investors.
Flysbs is profitable and growing fast
Based in Chennai, Flysbs runs private jets for corporates, HNIs, and diplomats on both domestic and international routes.
The company logged ₹195 crore revenue this year, with profits up 153% to ₹28 crore after flying over 2,600 hours—including a lot of international trips.
How will the company use IPO proceeds?
Most of the funds will lease six new aircraft (about ₹80 crore), while some will pay down debt and cover general business needs.
The goal: expand their fleet fast and strengthen their spot in India's luxury private aviation scene.