Flysbs Aviation's ₹102cr IPO opens: What to know

Flysbs Aviation runs luxury private jets for high-profile clients, flying both in India and abroad. In FY25, they clocked 2,600 flight hours and nearly 70% of those were international trips.

Revenue and profit growth in FY25

The company's revenue jumped 83% this year to ₹195.38 crore, with profits up by 153% to ₹28.41 crore.

Money from the IPO will go toward leasing six more aircraft and paying off loans—helping Flysbs grow its premium fleet even further.