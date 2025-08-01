Next Article
Flysbs Aviation's ₹102cr IPO opens: What to know
Flysbs Aviation, a Chennai-based private jet charter company, just opened its IPO—offering 45.57 lakh shares at ₹210-225 each.
The goal is to raise ₹102.53 crore, with subscriptions open until August 5 and listing set for August 8 on NSE SME.
Flysbs operates luxury jets for high-profile clients
Flysbs Aviation runs luxury private jets for high-profile clients, flying both in India and abroad.
In FY25, they clocked 2,600 flight hours and nearly 70% of those were international trips.
Revenue and profit growth in FY25
The company's revenue jumped 83% this year to ₹195.38 crore, with profits up by 153% to ₹28.41 crore.
Money from the IPO will go toward leasing six more aircraft and paying off loans—helping Flysbs grow its premium fleet even further.