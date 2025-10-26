Why FMCG giants in India faced sales-disruptions in September quarter

Leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in India have reported disruptions impacting their sales for the September quarter. These disruptions are mainly attributed to Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms and unusually heavy rains in some parts of the country. Despite these challenges, the companies remain optimistic about future growth due to favorable macro-economic conditions.

Corporate responses Unilever's emerging market performance improves In their earnings calls, global giants such as Unilever and Reckitt acknowledged the challenges posed by trade channel disruptions in September. "Our emerging market performance is improving; India, in particular, is very well positioned over the medium term," said Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez. He added that while GST reform has impacted short-term performance, it bodes well for 40% of their portfolio with nearly a 10% price reduction.

Revenue impact Reckitt's revenue growth impacted by GST reforms British FMCG giant Reckitt also reported a hit to its net revenue growth in India for the September quarter, owing to new GST slabs. However, the company did witness volume-led growth in its germ protection brand Dettol. "The impact in Q3 of GST phasing being low to mid-single digits and that our India like-for-like was low single digit in Q3," said Reckitt CFO Shannon Eisenhardt during an earnings call.

Weather woes Heineken, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo report weather-related disruptions Dutch brewing giant Heineken NV, which owns United Breweries Ltd (UBL), reported a "mid-single-digit" decline in its India beer volume for the September quarter. The company attributed this decline to unusually heavy rains during the monsoon season. Similarly, US cola giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo also witnessed disruptions in their sales due to weather conditions during the same period.