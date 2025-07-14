Next Article
FMCG stocks suffer as market declines
The FMCG sector had a rough Monday morning, with Future Consumer Ltd. dropping 1.97% and Parag Milk Foods Ltd. down 1.67%.
The broader market wasn't spared either—Nifty50 slipped by nearly 74 points and Sensex fell over 277 points, reflecting a generally cautious mood among investors.
JHS Svendgaard gains 1.64% among other stocks
Not every stock followed the crowd: JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. actually gained 1.64%, standing out from big names like Britannia and Nestle India, which recorded small losses.
Meanwhile, outside FMCG, Eternal Ltd. and Adani Enterprises posted gains even as tech giants like Wipro and HCL Technologies saw declines—highlighting just how mixed and unpredictable the day was for different sectors.