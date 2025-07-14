Smallcase surpasses ₹100 cr revenue in FY25

Startup's net loss stands at ₹34 crore

Most of Smallcase's earnings come from transaction fees, plus research and extra services.

While they trimmed their EBITDA loss to ₹9 crore this year, overall net loss still stands at ₹34 crore.

Backed by about $120 million in funding—including a recent $50 million boost—Smallcase is now valued around $285-290 million.