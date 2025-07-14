Smallcase surpasses ₹100 cr revenue in FY25
Smallcase, the Bengaluru-based wealthtech startup, just hit ₹106 crore in revenue for FY25—a big jump of 57% from last year.
The platform helps over 10 million investors buy and manage exchange-traded products and has already handled transactions worth ₹1.2 lakh crore.
Startup's net loss stands at ₹34 crore
Most of Smallcase's earnings come from transaction fees, plus research and extra services.
While they trimmed their EBITDA loss to ₹9 crore this year, overall net loss still stands at ₹34 crore.
Backed by about $120 million in funding—including a recent $50 million boost—Smallcase is now valued around $285-290 million.
Wealthtech space is getting competitive
Smallcase isn't alone—rivals like INDmoney and Wint Wealth brought in ₹70 crore and ₹21 crore last year, with others like Scripbox and Dezerv also fighting for space.
It's a crowded market, but Smallcase's growth shows young investors are definitely paying attention to digital wealth tools right now.