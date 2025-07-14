Fertilizers stocks rise amidst market decline Business Jul 14, 2025

While most of the Indian stock market was in the red on Monday morning, some fertilizer stocks stood out by heading in the opposite direction.

Krishana Phoschem Ltd. jumped 4.6%, with Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. also posting solid gains—even as big indices like Nifty50 and Sensex slipped.