Fertilizers stocks rise amidst market decline
While most of the Indian stock market was in the red on Monday morning, some fertilizer stocks stood out by heading in the opposite direction.
Krishana Phoschem Ltd. jumped 4.6%, with Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. also posting solid gains—even as big indices like Nifty50 and Sensex slipped.
A look at today's winners and losers
Not every fertilizer stock had a great day—Deepak Fertilisers dropped by 1.17%.
Outside this sector, Adani Enterprises managed small gains, but tech giants like HCL Technologies and Wipro both saw their shares fall over 1%.
So, while fertilizer stocks offered a bright spot, it was a pretty mixed Monday overall for investors.