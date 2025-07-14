Reliance Infrastructure shares surge post credit rating upgrade

This upgrade is all about Reliance Infra finally getting its debt under control—slashing what it owes from over ₹3,000 crore last year to just ₹470 crore by March 2025. That happened thanks to a fresh capital infusion and some smart financial moves.

The company's been consistently paying off debts on time for three months straight, which has helped rebuild trust with investors.

Plus, settling dues with lenders (including a key subsidiary) and clearing up unused credit lines have made Reliance Infra look much more stable—reflected in the stock more than doubling over the past year.