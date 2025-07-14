Larsen & Toubro shares dip in early trading

For FY25, L&T's revenue jumped to ₹2.56 lakh crore and net profit grew nearly 14% to ₹17,687 crore. The latest quarter was especially strong, with profits up 22% year-on-year. Still, investors seemed cautious, as indicated by a bearish sentiment analysis in July.

Dividend, RoE, debt levels, and valuation

L&T announced a final dividend of ₹34 per share (payable June 3).

Their return on equity sits at a healthy 15.4%, but with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33 and P/E of almost 32, some might see the stock as pricey right now despite solid fundamentals.