Bosch shares surge 2.11% in early trading
Bosch shares climbed over 2% on Monday, landing at ₹37,295.00 by mid-morning.
Investors seemed pleased after the company posted solid first-quarter numbers for FY25 and announced a major dividend.
As a NIFTY NEXT 50 stock, Bosch's moves are closely watched in the market.
Bosch's Q4 and FY25 performance
Bosch's revenue for the March quarter rose to ₹4,910.60 crore from last year's ₹4,233.40 crore, though net profit dipped slightly to ₹553.60 crore.
For the full year, revenue grew even as annual profit slipped a bit compared to FY24.
The company also announced a hefty ₹512 per share dividend (with July 29 as the ex-date), and market sentiment remains very bullish—showing faith in Bosch's steady performance despite some ups and downs in profits.