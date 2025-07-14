Bosch shares surge 2.11% in early trading

Bosch's Q4 and FY25 performance

Bosch's revenue for the March quarter rose to ₹4,910.60 crore from last year's ₹4,233.40 crore, though net profit dipped slightly to ₹553.60 crore.

For the full year, revenue grew even as annual profit slipped a bit compared to FY24.

The company also announced a hefty ₹512 per share dividend (with July 29 as the ex-date), and market sentiment remains very bullish—showing faith in Bosch's steady performance despite some ups and downs in profits.