Ola Electric reports Q1 loss of ₹428 crore

Most of Ola Electric 's money still comes from its automotive segment (₹826 crore), but that part lost ₹261 crore before tax. Their battery cell business is tiny in comparison, earning just ₹3 crore and losing ₹69 crore. On the bright side, Ola managed to cut total expenses by 42.4%, signaling they're tightening up on costs.

Ola says it's not in trouble

Despite these losses, Ola says it's not in trouble—thanks to cash reserves and credit lines.

To boost funds, the board has okayed raising up to ₹1,700 crore through debt.

After last year's IPO brought in over ₹5,000 crore, about half remains safely parked in fixed deposits for now.