Ola Electric reports Q1 loss of ₹428 crore
Ola Electric just reported a ₹428 crore net loss for April-June 2025—a jump from last year's ₹347 crore loss.
Revenue took a big hit too, falling 49.6% year-on-year to ₹828 crore, showing the company's challenges aren't letting up.
Automotive segment still dominates revenue
Most of Ola Electric's money still comes from its automotive segment (₹826 crore), but that part lost ₹261 crore before tax.
Their battery cell business is tiny in comparison, earning just ₹3 crore and losing ₹69 crore.
On the bright side, Ola managed to cut total expenses by 42.4%, signaling they're tightening up on costs.
Ola says it's not in trouble
Despite these losses, Ola says it's not in trouble—thanks to cash reserves and credit lines.
To boost funds, the board has okayed raising up to ₹1,700 crore through debt.
After last year's IPO brought in over ₹5,000 crore, about half remains safely parked in fixed deposits for now.