Sensex drops, select stocks surge over 10% on BSE

Top gainers of the day

Suvidhaa Infoserve jumped an impressive 15%, with Amal Ltd and Omax Autos not far behind—up over 14% and 13% respectively.

Ddev Plastiks Ind, Dutron Polymers, and Chandra Prabhu also saw gains above 10%.

While some stocks like Amal Ltd hit fresh 52-week highs, others such as Omega Inter. Tech touched new lows.

Still, nearly half of Nifty's top companies ended in positive territory—a reminder that there are always bright spots if you know where to look.