Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index rises amid weak market

On Monday morning, pharma stocks quietly outperformed as the Nifty Pharma index inched up 0.35% to 22,303.75—even as the main Nifty50 and Sensex both slipped in cautious trading.

For anyone curious about where money is flowing right now, pharma's resilience stands out.

Mankind, Natco, Laurus Labs among top gainers Laurus Labs jumped 2.69%, with Mankind Pharma and Natco Pharma close behind.

Aurobindo and Granules India also saw solid gains, even as some big names like Divi's Labs lost ground—highlighting how selective buying is shaping this rally.