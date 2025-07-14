Stock market update: NSE stocks reach 52-Week highs
While the Nifty index dipped on Monday, some NSE stocks like Soma Textiles, Sambhv Steel Tubes, Reliance Naval & Engineering, Sumeet Industries, and Suven Life Sciences quietly hit their best prices in a year.
The overall market mood was cautious though, with the Nifty down 35.05 points at 25,114.8 thanks to selling in big-name stocks.
These stocks are making waves
Even when the main index isn't shining, there are always pockets of opportunity—these high-flying stocks show that not everything moves in sync.
For anyone curious about investing or just following trends, it's a reminder to look beyond the headlines and spot where momentum is building.
Nifty closes at 25,114.8, Sensex down by 124.9 points
The market split right down the middle: half of Nifty 50 stocks rose while half fell.
Sectors like IT services and tourism saw more buyers jumping in, but areas like construction and industrial goods took a hit.
It's all about investors moving their money around as they try to play it smart during choppy times.