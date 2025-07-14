Silver prices reach historic high in India

Silver's dual role drives its price surge

About 60% of silver gets used by these industries, but mining hasn't kept pace, leading to a supply crunch.

Nirpendra Yadav from Bonanza points out that silver is unique—it's both an investment and a must-have for tech—so it reacts quickly to changes in the economy.

Plus, more investors are jumping on board through ETFs.

As Trivesh D from Tradejini puts it: with strong demand and tight supply, silver prices might keep climbing for a while.