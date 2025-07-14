Next Article
Silver prices reach historic high in India
Silver just hit a new all-time high in India, reaching ₹115 per gram (that's ₹1.15 lakh per kilo). Globally, prices are up too.
The main reason? Silver is in huge demand for things like solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicles—basically, all the tech that's shaping our future.
Silver's dual role drives its price surge
About 60% of silver gets used by these industries, but mining hasn't kept pace, leading to a supply crunch.
Nirpendra Yadav from Bonanza points out that silver is unique—it's both an investment and a must-have for tech—so it reacts quickly to changes in the economy.
Plus, more investors are jumping on board through ETFs.
As Trivesh D from Tradejini puts it: with strong demand and tight supply, silver prices might keep climbing for a while.