Focused Energy raises $240 million, private funds total $300 million for fusion

RWE leads lighthouse demo funding

The new funding, led by RWE and backed by several major investors, will help build Focused Energy's Lighthouse demo at an old nuclear plant in Germany.

With Debbie Callahan (who helped design the fuel target at NIF) on board, they're working on a simpler laser setup that skips some tricky parts.

The plan is to make their reactor fire up to 10 times per second, which is key if fusion is ever going to power our homes and devices.