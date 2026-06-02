Focused Energy raises $240 million, private funds total $300 million for fusion
Focused Energy, a German company, just raised $240 million in fresh funding, bringing its total private investment to $300 million.
Their big goal? Using lasers to spark nuclear fusion, which could someday mean clean energy for everyone.
They're taking cues from California's National Ignition Facility (NIF), the first place to get more energy out of fusion than it put in.
RWE leads lighthouse demo funding
The new funding, led by RWE and backed by several major investors, will help build Focused Energy's Lighthouse demo at an old nuclear plant in Germany.
With Debbie Callahan (who helped design the fuel target at NIF) on board, they're working on a simpler laser setup that skips some tricky parts.
The plan is to make their reactor fire up to 10 times per second, which is key if fusion is ever going to power our homes and devices.