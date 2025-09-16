Ford to cut 1,000 jobs at Cologne EV plant
What's the story
Ford has announced plans to cut up to 1,000 jobs at its electric vehicle (EV) plant in Cologne, Germany. The decision comes after the company's expectations for EV demand in Europe fell short. Starting January 2026, the Cologne facility will transition to a single shift operation, resulting in these layoffs.
Demand analysis
Electric car demand in Europe falls short of expectations
In a recent statement, Ford said, "In Europe, demand for electric cars remains well below industry forecasts." "Ford will therefore switch production at the Cologne plant to single-shift operation from January 2026," resulting in the job losses," it added. However, Europe has outpaced the rest of the world in EV adoption, witnessing a 31% growth so far this year. This accounts for some 2.6 million plug-in vehicles sold across the continent.
Restructuring efforts
Ford's restructuring plan in Germany
The job cuts at the Cologne plant are part of a wider restructuring plan by Ford in Germany. The company is also shutting down its Saarlouis plant, which will impact a significant number of jobs. To ease the transition for affected employees at its Cologne electric vehicle center, Ford has promised voluntary redundancy packages as part of these changes to its European strategy.