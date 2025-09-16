Ford to cut 1,000 jobs at Cologne EV plant

Demand analysis

Electric car demand in Europe falls short of expectations

In a recent statement, Ford said, "In Europe, demand for electric cars remains well below industry forecasts." "Ford will therefore switch production at the Cologne plant to single-shift operation from January 2026," resulting in the job losses," it added. However, Europe has outpaced the rest of the world in EV adoption, witnessing a 31% growth so far this year. This accounts for some 2.6 million plug-in vehicles sold across the continent.