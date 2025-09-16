Sensex gains 595 points, Nifty settles above 25,230 mark

Midcap and smallcap indices also rose

Thanks to the upbeat trading session, the total value of BSE-listed companies grew by nearly ₹3 lakh crore—going from ₹460 lakh crore to almost ₹463 lakh crore in just one day.

Gains weren't limited to big companies: BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also rose by around 0.62% and 0.66%, showing that positive vibes reached across the board for investors of all sizes.