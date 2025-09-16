Next Article
Sensex gains 595 points, Nifty settles above 25,230 mark
Business
The Indian stock market had a strong rally on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.
Sensex jumped 595 points to close at 82,380.69, while Nifty rose by 170 points to finish at 25,239.10.
This boost was mainly driven by hopes for an upcoming India-US trade deal and expectations of US Fed rate cuts.
The rupee also got a bit stronger against the dollar.
Midcap and smallcap indices also rose
Thanks to the upbeat trading session, the total value of BSE-listed companies grew by nearly ₹3 lakh crore—going from ₹460 lakh crore to almost ₹463 lakh crore in just one day.
Gains weren't limited to big companies: BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also rose by around 0.62% and 0.66%, showing that positive vibes reached across the board for investors of all sizes.