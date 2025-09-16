Next Article
Ducab Group keen to supply cables for Bengaluru Metro expansion
Ducab Group, a major cable company from Dubai, has shown interest in supplying high-tech cables for Bengaluru Metro's big expansion.
After meeting with Karnataka's Industries Minister MB Patil, Ducab has begun discussions to provide crucial fire-safe and extra-high-voltage cables, potentially helping keep the trains running safely and smoothly as the city grows its metro network.
Plans to support other projects
Ducab isn't stopping at the metro. The team also wants to support other key projects around Bengaluru, like the suburban rail system and Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport.
Their recent visit to Karnataka was all about building partnerships and bringing their advanced cable tech to more of India's growing infrastructure scene.