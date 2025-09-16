Shringar House of Mangalsutra to list on exchanges tomorrow

IPO details

The IPO was priced between ₹155 and ₹165, raising ₹400.95 crore by issuing 2.43 crore new shares.

It was oversubscribed by more than 60 times overall—retail investors alone went for it over 27 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed over 100 times.

Managed by Choice Capital Advisors with MUFG Intime India as registrar, this strong demand suggests significant interest in Shringar's public debut.