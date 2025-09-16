Next Article
Shringar House of Mangalsutra to list on exchanges tomorrow
Business
Shringar House of Mangalsutra is set to start trading on the BSE and NSE on September 17, 2025.
Their IPO just wrapped up and got a fantastic response—shares are already showing a ₹26 premium in the gray market, hinting at an expected listing price around ₹191.
IPO details
The IPO was priced between ₹155 and ₹165, raising ₹400.95 crore by issuing 2.43 crore new shares.
It was oversubscribed by more than 60 times overall—retail investors alone went for it over 27 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed over 100 times.
Managed by Choice Capital Advisors with MUFG Intime India as registrar, this strong demand suggests significant interest in Shringar's public debut.