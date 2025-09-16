Britannica, Merriam-Webster sue Perplexity for using their content

Perplexity's legal troubles continue

Perplexity has faced similar complaints before—Forbes and Conde Nast raised issues in 2024 about their articles being used without permission, and the BBC accused Perplexity of using its content to train AI models.

Trying to address these concerns, Perplexity recently launched a $42.5 million revenue-sharing plan for publishers.

Still, with legal battles heating up, how AI handles copyrighted material is becoming a big question for the future of both tech and media.