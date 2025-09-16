Next Article
Ford to lay off 1,000 workers at Cologne EV plant
Business
Ford is set to cut up to 1,000 jobs at its electric vehicle factory in Cologne, Germany, as the plant switches to a single shift in January 2026.
The move comes after demand for EVs in Europe didn't grow as much as Ford had hoped, so the plant will switch to a single shift.
Layoffs part of broader restructuring plan
These layoffs are just one piece of a larger restructuring plan that also affects Ford's Saarlouis plant, which is set to close.
To help soften the blow for employees in Cologne, Ford says it'll offer voluntary redundancy packages.
All these changes reflect how the company is adjusting its European strategy as the market shifts.