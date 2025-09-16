Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 as Team India's jersey sponsor
Apollo Tyres has officially taken over as the Indian cricket team's jersey sponsor, stepping in after Dream11 left due to new government rules on online gaming.
The deal is set at about ₹4.5 crore per match—significantly more than Dream11 paid—and will cover roughly 130 games through 2027.
Bidding process ran on September 16
The BCCI ran a strict bidding process on September 16, only allowing brands outside gaming, betting, crypto, tobacco, athleisure and sportswear manufacturers, banking, financial companies, non-alcoholic cold beverages, fans, mixer grinders, safety locks and insurance companies to participate.
Big names like Canva and JK Tyre joined the race; Birla Optus Paints showed interest but didn't bid.
For now, Team India is playing the Asia Cup 2025 without any sponsor logo on their jerseys.