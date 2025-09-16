Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 as Team India's jersey sponsor

Bidding process ran on September 16

The BCCI ran a strict bidding process on September 16, only allowing brands outside gaming, betting, crypto, tobacco, athleisure and sportswear manufacturers, banking, financial companies, non-alcoholic cold beverages, fans, mixer grinders, safety locks and insurance companies to participate.

Big names like Canva and JK Tyre joined the race; Birla Optus Paints showed interest but didn't bid.

For now, Team India is playing the Asia Cup 2025 without any sponsor logo on their jerseys.