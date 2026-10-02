Ford CEO Jim Farley: mechanics, electricians largely protected from AI
Business
Ford CEO Jim Farley wants everyone to know: if you are an electrician or mechanic, your job at Ford is largely protected from AI.
At a recent company event, he explained that hands-on problem-solving roles are not going anywhere, even as routine office jobs like finance or call centers face more automation.
Ford's union trades adopt digital tools
Farley highlighted how skilled workers at Ford are now teaming up with digital tools: think robot maintenance and advanced tech management.
About 20% of Ford's union workforce is in these trades, and their work is starting to look a lot like high-tech engineering.
He also stressed the need for trust around how data generated by those systems is used, since some employees worry about being watched too closely.