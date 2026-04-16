Ford's EV and tech chief exits company

Doug Field, the executive who has been instrumental in shaping Ford 's electric vehicle (EV) and technology strategies for the past five years, is leaving the company. His departure was announced as part of a wider re-organization of Ford's leadership. Field joined Ford in 2021 after a successful career at Apple and Tesla.

Leadership impact Field was directly reporting to Ford CEO At Ford, Field was directly reporting to CEO Jim Farley. He was responsible for overseeing the company's embedded software and hardware operations, which included vehicle controls, enterprise connectivity, features integration and validation, architecture and platform development, as well as driver assistance technology. His work involved designing, developing and implementing the complete tech stack in Ford and Lincoln vehicles including infotainment systems, navigation systems, connected services, and vehicle cybersecurity, among others.

Information His contributions were often praised by Farley Field was a key player in Ford's decision to split its business into three units: the EV and digital services division, traditional internal combustion engine business, and commercial vehicles unit. His contributions were often praised by Farley during company earnings calls.

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Strategic shift New 'product creation and industrialization' team takes shape Under the reorganization, Ford has formed a "product creation and industrialization" team to be led by COO Kumar Galhotra. The EV and design team previously led by Field will now be part of this new organization. The team has ambitious goals including an 8% adjusted profit margin for its Ford+ commercial business by 2029. It will also oversee Ford's plan to refresh 80% of its North American portfolio by volume and 70% global portfolio by volume by 2029.

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