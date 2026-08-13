Foreign inflows into Indian equities add ₹20,000cr and ₹12,921cr

Indian equities are seeing a surge in foreign investment, with FPIs dropping a whopping ₹20,000 crore in July 2026 and another ₹12,921 crore just in the first week of August.

This rush is thanks to improving global conditions and cheaper stock prices; Ritesh Taksali, Chief Investment Officer at Edelweiss Life Insurance, notes the Nifty index's price-to-earnings ratio has dipped below its usual average, making India more attractive to investors.