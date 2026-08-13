Foreign inflows into Indian equities add ₹20,000cr and ₹12,921cr
Indian equities are seeing a surge in foreign investment, with FPIs dropping a whopping ₹20,000 crore in July 2026 and another ₹12,921 crore just in the first week of August.
This rush is thanks to improving global conditions and cheaper stock prices; Ritesh Taksali, Chief Investment Officer at Edelweiss Life Insurance, notes the Nifty index's price-to-earnings ratio has dipped below its usual average, making India more attractive to investors.
India draws funds as AI cools
The AI craze that had investors flocking to markets like Taiwan and South Korea is cooling off, so global money is flowing toward more diverse economies like India.
Strong first-quarter earnings, with sales up 22% and profits up 11%, plus new policies making interest income on Indian government bonds tax-free for foreign investors are boosting investor confidence.
Taksali believes these trends will keep fueling growth in Indian markets for a while.