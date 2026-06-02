Foreign investment in Indian stocks at ₹7.3L/cr lowest since 2016 Business Jun 02, 2026

Foreign investment in Indian stocks has dropped to its lowest since 2016, with cumulative net equity investments now at ₹7.3 lakh crore.

Rising oil prices, slower economic growth, and the global buzz around AI markets are drawing money elsewhere.

India's stock market, once among the world's top five, has now slipped behind tech-focused countries like Taiwan and South Korea.