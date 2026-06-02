Foreign investment in Indian stocks at ₹7.3L/cr lowest since 2016
Business
Foreign investment in Indian stocks has dropped to its lowest since 2016, with cumulative net equity investments now at ₹7.3 lakh crore.
Rising oil prices, slower economic growth, and the global buzz around AI markets are drawing money elsewhere.
India's stock market, once among the world's top five, has now slipped behind tech-focused countries like Taiwan and South Korea.
Domestic mutual funds hold nearly 20%
Foreign funds now own just 15% of Indian-listed companies, down from almost 20% a decade ago.
But local investors are stepping up: domestic mutual funds, powered by steady retail investments, have grown their share to nearly 20%, helping balance out the shift.