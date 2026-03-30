Foreign investors flee Indian markets in record $12B sell-off

Foreign investors have been selling off Indian stocks at an unprecedented rate, with net sales worth $11.7 billion through March 25, Bloomberg reported. The trend is set to make this the worst month for Indian equities on record, with total outflows this year already exceeding $13 billion—nearly matching last year's total. The exodus comes as a global risk-off sentiment and rising energy costs cloud India's growth outlook.

Market challenges Energy shock amplifies India's market fragility The rise in energy prices has hit oil-importing Asian economies hard. However, the scale of outflows from India indicates a fragile investor sentiment. Even before geopolitical tensions escalated, investors were worried about a weakening rupee, modest earnings recovery, and stretched valuations. The oil shock has only made these pressures worse.

Investor hesitation Siddharth Chatterjee no catalyst for India Market participants say that the lack of a strong catalyst is keeping foreign funds away, even if geopolitical tensions ease. "As of now, it is a grim picture and there is no immediate catalyst suggesting it is changing," said Siddharth Chatterjee from Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. He added that weak earnings and sluggish domestic demand are weighing on India's growth narrative.

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Market downgrade Global banks pull back from India Global investment banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and UBS Global Wealth Management have turned cautious on Indian equities. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded the market, warning that "higher-for-longer" energy prices could hurt growth prospects. This shift away from India is part of a wider pullback from emerging Asian markets amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

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