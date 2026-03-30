Foreign investors flee Indian markets in record $12B sell-off
What's the story
Foreign investors have been selling off Indian stocks at an unprecedented rate, with net sales worth $11.7 billion through March 25, Bloomberg reported. The trend is set to make this the worst month for Indian equities on record, with total outflows this year already exceeding $13 billion—nearly matching last year's total. The exodus comes as a global risk-off sentiment and rising energy costs cloud India's growth outlook.
Market challenges
Energy shock amplifies India's market fragility
The rise in energy prices has hit oil-importing Asian economies hard. However, the scale of outflows from India indicates a fragile investor sentiment. Even before geopolitical tensions escalated, investors were worried about a weakening rupee, modest earnings recovery, and stretched valuations. The oil shock has only made these pressures worse.
Investor hesitation
Siddharth Chatterjee no catalyst for India
Market participants say that the lack of a strong catalyst is keeping foreign funds away, even if geopolitical tensions ease. "As of now, it is a grim picture and there is no immediate catalyst suggesting it is changing," said Siddharth Chatterjee from Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. He added that weak earnings and sluggish domestic demand are weighing on India's growth narrative.
Market downgrade
Global banks pull back from India
Global investment banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and UBS Global Wealth Management have turned cautious on Indian equities. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded the market, warning that "higher-for-longer" energy prices could hurt growth prospects. This shift away from India is part of a wider pullback from emerging Asian markets amid the ongoing Iran conflict.
Market support
India's foreign outflows exceed $34 billion
Over the past two years, Indian equities have seen over $34 billion in foreign outflows, coinciding with a period of underperformance. MSCI's India index has lagged regional peers in six of the last eight quarters. To cushion this impact, domestic institutional investors have stepped in, investing over $13 billion so far this month. However, their buying hasn't been enough to offset persistent foreign selling or spark a sustained market recovery.