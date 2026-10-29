Foreign investors flee stocks, but FDI into India jumps 43%

The increase in net FDI has also led to a rise in total net foreign investment inflows. These inflows have jumped 65% to $10.08 billion from $6.10 billion last year.

The RBI bulletin noted that "capital flows improved, supported by sustained foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and a surge in non-resident deposits following the FCNR(B) swap measures."

However, it added that "Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows, however, remained volatile."