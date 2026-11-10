Foreign investors pour $8.2 billion into Indian equities since mid-October
Foreign investors are back in a big way, putting $8.2 billion into Indian equities since mid-October 2026.
This comes after nearly two years of substantial outflows totaling approximately $61 billion, so it's a pretty big mood shift for the market.
Most of this fresh cash, around $5.8 billion, landed over just six trading sessions, signaling renewed global interest.
Top Indian stocks' foreign ownership 17.3%
Even with this surge, foreign ownership in top Indian stocks is at its lowest in a decade (just 17.3%).
Many global funds still aren't betting big on India yet, which means there's room for more growth if sentiment keeps improving.
Plus, with large-cap stocks trading cheaper than usual and India's economy showing resilience, analysts say the market could stay attractive to overseas investors going forward.