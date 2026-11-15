Foreign investors pour 84,290cr into Indian equities Nov 2-13
Foreign investors are back in a big way, putting ₹84,290 crore into Indian equities between November 2 and 13, after pulling out heavily in the last two months.
This turnaround comes as global AI stocks took a hit and crude oil prices dropped, making Indian large-cap shares look more attractive.
FPI withdrawals shrink to 210,000cr
Most of this fresh money is flowing into sectors like finance, telecom, capital goods, pharma, and autos.
The overall FPI withdrawals for 2026 have now shrunk to ₹2.1 lakh crore.
Analysts say this surge was helped by easing geopolitical tensions and cheaper oil but caution that market direction still depends on US Fed decisions and upcoming earnings reports, so things could shift again soon.