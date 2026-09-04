Foreign investors poured ₹13,010 cr into Indian stocks, extending streak
Business
Foreign investors just poured ₹13,010 crore into Indian stocks in the second half of August, keeping up a five straight fortnights streak of buying. This follows another big investment earlier in the month.
The hottest sectors? Consumer services, financials, and healthcare.
Consumer services lead with ₹5,019 cr
Consumer services led the pack with ₹5,019 crore coming in: think popular platforms like Nykaa and Lenskart riding on better profits and seasonal buzz.
Financials grabbed ₹3,959 crore, and healthcare got ₹3,021 crore as investors bet on strong growth.
Capital goods bounced back after a rough patch, but oil and gas saw money flowing out instead.