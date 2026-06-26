Foreign investors pull $5bn from India funds, assets drop 19.5%

AI-driven markets draw investor flows

Most of the money left U.S.- and Luxembourg-based Indian funds, as global investors are chasing big gains in AI-driven markets like South Korea and Taiwan.

Manish Bhandari, chief executive and portfolio manager at Vallum Capital, points to strong earnings in those markets, plus worries about oil prices and global tensions affecting India.

Experts like Ashwin Patni say this is more about short-term rebalancing than losing faith in India. Macroeconomic stability and falling oil prices could turn things around if earnings improve globally.