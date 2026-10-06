Foreign investors pull funds from India over oil import dependence
Business
Foreign investors are pulling money out of India as rising oil prices and the country's dependence on imported crude make it less appealing, said Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR Global.
In September, many chose to invest elsewhere, seeing better opportunities in other emerging markets.
Global bond funds draw $15-$20B weekly
Global bond funds are still drawing big cash, about $15 billion to $20 billion every week, even with economic uncertainty.
Brazil is also getting a boost from post-election optimism, attracting new investment, while gold and silver funds are seeing mixed but steady interest.