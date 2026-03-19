Foreign investors pull out ₹54,455 crore in 2 weeks
India's stock market just had its roughest fortnight since 2020, as foreign investors pulled out around ₹54,455 crore in the first half of March 2026.
This rapid exit dragged Sensex and Nifty down nearly 3% in a day and pushed year-to-date losses to about 10%.
Geopolitical tensions and oil prices
Geopolitical tensions, especially U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran, and surging crude oil prices have spooked global investors.
With India importing most of its energy, higher oil prices mean bigger inflation worries and a weaker rupee.
Domestic investors are buying up the dip
While foreign money is leaving, domestic investors are buying up the dip, especially financial stocks hit hardest by the sell-off.
Plus, some global investors are eyeing cheaper markets like South Korea or China instead of India right now.
If you're watching markets or investing for the first time, it's a reminder that global events can shake things up fast.