Foreign investors pull out ₹54,455 crore in 2 weeks

Geopolitical tensions, especially U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran , and surging crude oil prices have spooked global investors. With India importing most of its energy, higher oil prices mean bigger inflation worries and a weaker rupee.

Domestic investors are buying up the dip

While foreign money is leaving, domestic investors are buying up the dip, especially financial stocks hit hardest by the sell-off.

Plus, some global investors are eyeing cheaper markets like South Korea or China instead of India right now.

If you're watching markets or investing for the first time, it's a reminder that global events can shake things up fast.