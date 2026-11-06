Foreign investors pump $1.6B into Indian stocks in one day
What's the story
India has witnessed its biggest single-day foreign investment in nearly six years, with overseas investors buying Indian equities worth ₹14,796 crore on Thursday. The surge comes as a result of falling oil prices, attractive valuations, and a global shift away from artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. The last time such a massive purchase was recorded was on February 24, 2021.
Market momentum
Foreign inflows extend 5-session buying streak
The latest foreign inflow marks an extension of a five-session buying spree by overseas investors, who have purchased Indian equities worth ₹20,835 crore (around $2.2 billion) in this period.
This comes as a sharp contrast to the previous record sell-off of $30 billion worth of Indian stocks by overseas investors through October, which had weighed on the rupee and domestic benchmarks.
Market performance
Indian equity indices surge amid foreign inflow boost
The foreign inflows have coincided with a strong rally in Indian equities, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex surging 2.4% each on Thursday.
Both indices have gained over 8% in six sessions, their longest winning streak in a year.
However, this recovery is now facing a fresh test as global markets are under pressure from a sell-off of technology and semiconductor stocks.
Market factors
Falling oil prices and US election outcome boost foreign investment
The recent fall in crude oil prices has made India more attractive to investors. The country, which imports most of its oil, is particularly sensitive to global energy market fluctuations.
Meanwhile, the outcome of the US elections has also boosted investor sentiment with expectations of a more moderate trade and tariff policy and reduced geopolitical tensions prompting a rethink on emerging markets.
Market challenges
US stocks face heat from tech sell-off
The optimism around Indian equities is being challenged by the latest global market developments.
US stocks witnessed their biggest fall since the tariff-induced market crash in April 2025, with the Nasdaq Composite plunging 5.5% and S&P 500 falling 4.4%.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plummeted by 12.2% as investors offloaded tech and chip stocks amid fears that the Democratic Party's landslide victory in the US midterm elections could lead to stricter regulations on AI infrastructure projects and data center expansion.
Market dynamics
Global AI-linked stock sell-off impacts investor sentiment
The global sell-off in AI-linked stocks has also contributed to the shift in investment preferences. Investors are now questioning the valuations of tech companies and their returns on heavy investments in AI infrastructure.
India's relative lack of large AI-linked listed companies had previously limited its participation in this global technology rally, but as investors rethink crowded AI trades, Indian equities could see renewed interest.