Foreign investors sell ₹11,000 crore in Indian shares
Foreign investors just sold nearly ₹11,000 crore worth of Indian shares in early March 2025, spooked by growing conflict in West Asia.
This unrest pushed up oil prices and shook the rupee, making markets jittery.
Even though domestic investors tried to steady things by buying more shares, the Sensex still dropped over 1,100 points on Wednesday.
FIIs have been net sellers recently
All this turmoil wiped out a massive ₹16.3 lakh crore in investor wealth over just two days. With oil prices climbing and the rupee under pressure, worries about inflation are back.
FIIs have been net sellers recently—amounting to over ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2024—which has people concerned about market stability.
As Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking puts it: ongoing foreign selling and tough economic conditions are weighing heavily on sentiment right now.