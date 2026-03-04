Foreign investors sell ₹11,000 crore in Indian shares

FIIs have been net sellers recently

All this turmoil wiped out a massive ₹16.3 lakh crore in investor wealth over just two days. With oil prices climbing and the rupee under pressure, worries about inflation are back.

FIIs have been net sellers recently—amounting to over ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2024—which has people concerned about market stability.

As Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking puts it: ongoing foreign selling and tough economic conditions are weighing heavily on sentiment right now.