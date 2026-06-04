Foreign investors sell ₹23,141cr in India's financial sector in May
Business
Foreign investors have been on a selling streak, offloading ₹23,141 crore worth of shares in India's financial sector just in May 2026, their third straight month of exits.
This rush to sell was sparked by global pressures like rising US bond yields and a strong dollar, plus local concerns such as pricey stocks, slower credit growth, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Oil and gas nearly ₹9,000cr outflow
It wasn't just banks feeling the pinch. Oil and gas saw FIIs pull out nearly ₹9,000 crore last month, up from April's numbers. FMCG and auto companies also faced heavy selling.
But not all sectors lost out: services drew in over ₹7,200 crore, with capital goods and metals seeing modest inflows despite the overall negative trend.