Foreign investors sell ₹23,141cr in India's financial sector in May

Oil and gas nearly ₹9,000cr outflow

It wasn't just banks feeling the pinch. Oil and gas saw FIIs pull out nearly ₹9,000 crore last month, up from April's numbers. FMCG and auto companies also faced heavy selling.

But not all sectors lost out: services drew in over ₹7,200 crore, with capital goods and metals seeing modest inflows despite the overall negative trend.