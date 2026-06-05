Foreign law firms launch India desks abroad amid slow reforms
Foreign law firms are launching special "India desks" in places like Asia, the Middle East, and Europe to help Indian businesses with legal matters.
Since India's legal sector reforms have been slow, these desks let foreign lawyers support Indian clients without needing an office in India.
Partnerships and appointments for India desks
With the Bar Council of India opening up to foreign lawyers but progress dragging on, many firms are taking creative approaches.
London's Child & Child teamed up with Mumbai's Solicis Lex for their desk; Mandelbaum Barrett PC, which has a New York office, started one led by Ishaan Madaan for affordable services; and RPC put Ankit Goyal in charge of its Singapore-based desk.
Other firms in Malaysia and the UAE are also jumping in, while Indian companies see more interest from abroad for collaborations.