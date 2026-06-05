Foreign law firms launch India desks abroad amid slow reforms

Partnerships and appointments for India desks

With the Bar Council of India opening up to foreign lawyers but progress dragging on, many firms are taking creative approaches.

London's Child & Child teamed up with Mumbai's Solicis Lex for their desk; Mandelbaum Barrett PC, which has a New York office, started one led by Ishaan Madaan for affordable services; and RPC put Ankit Goyal in charge of its Singapore-based desk.

Other firms in Malaysia and the UAE are also jumping in, while Indian companies see more interest from abroad for collaborations.