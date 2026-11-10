Foreign portfolio investors pour ₹53,739 cr into Indian equities
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are back in a big way, pouring ₹53,739 crore into Indian equities in the first nine days of November 2026.
This is a sharp turnaround from the heavy selling seen over the last two months, thanks to strong earnings by Indian companies and tempting prices on large-cap stocks.
FPIs withdrew over ₹70,000 cr
Just before this surge, FPIs had pulled out over ₹70,000 crore during September and October as global markets got shaky due to AI-driven selloffs.
Still, India's financial services and tech sectors kept attracting foreign interest.
FPIs also put ₹7,759 crore into India's debt market recently, showing that even with global uncertainty, India is holding its own as a go-to spot for international investors.