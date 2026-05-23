India's forex spends slip 2% as education spending abroad falls

The total outward remittances under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) have fallen by some 2% in FY26. The decline is from $29.6 billion in FY25 to $29 billion this fiscal year. The decrease indicates that visa restrictions are affecting overseas education expenditure, which has also seen a significant drop of 20.9%.

Spending reduction International travel remains top expense The fiscal year 2025-26 saw a decrease in international travel expenses by 3.1%, in addition to the drop in overseas education spending. Despite these declines, international travel still accounts for the largest share of LRS spending at $16.4 billion this fiscal year. This trend underscores how visa restrictions are affecting Indians' ability to study abroad and travel internationally.

Investment growth Surge in asset-backed outflows In contrast to the decline in lifestyle expenses, asset-backed outflows have seen a significant increase. The purchase of immovable property abroad has emerged as the fastest-growing segment, witnessing a whopping 63.8% jump to $528.7 million from last year's $322.8 million. Investments in overseas equity and debt securities also saw a massive 56.1% growth spike, rising from $1.7 billion in FY25 to $2.7 billion in FY26, indicating a shift toward global wealth diversification among domestic retail capital investors under LRS guidelines.

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