Former Amazon employee posts on LinkedIn calling layoffs business decisions
A former Amazon employee's LinkedIn post says she called out how layoffs are often misunderstood in job interviews.
She claimed she was let go in January 2026 when Amazon shifted roles to India as part of a $200 billion push into data centers and AI.
She says layoffs are not about poor performance. They are business decisions, not personal failures.
Ex-Amazon employee urges recruiters consider achievements
She urges recruiters to focus on what candidates have achieved, not just whether they have been laid off.
Layoffs are not a reflection of an individual's performance but rather a strategic decision made by the company, she wrote, adding that even top performers can be affected.
She also pointed out that Microsoft and Meta have made similar moves lately, showing it is an industry-wide shift, not just an Amazon thing.